Ace choreographer Remo D’Souza in a video message on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, says he always enjoys working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and even just having a conversation with him makes his day special.

He says: “Some of my best work has been working with you sir. Whenever I work with you, it’s always close to my heart. Whenever I meet you or talk to you, I have a great day.”

He also speaks to his ardent fan and admirer 11-year-old Anvishaa Tyagi from Vasai, Maharashtra, who took over the hotseat as part of ‘KBC Juniors’ special episode and he gives her best wishes for playing well on the show.

He adds: “I hope you play well. She is very talented and extremely sharp. You will do well; I know that for sure.” The choreographer then talks about how he found Anvishaa online in the lockdown and found her dancing skills amazing and called her ‘shining star’.

Furthermore, Big B shares some acting tips with Anvishaa. He advises her to take a new mobile and stand in front of a camera and record her act, poetry and dialogue as she will get an idea to improvise while looking at her recordings again.

He also tells her about how dance is a major part of the movies and especially today, how dance steps can make movies viral enough for people to go watch it in the theatres. He says that she has chosen the right guru or teacher as Remo is a fabulous choreographer.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

