ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Remo offers ‘Garmi’ remake to Aparshakti, Jay Bhanushali

NewsWire
0
0

Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza surprised ‘Dhokha: Round The Corner’ actor Aparshakti Khurana and TV star Jay Bhanushali by offering them the remake of the original track ‘Garmi’ from his film ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

While judging the dancing talents on ‘DID Super Moms’, Remo asked all the husbands of all the contestants along with the celebrity guest Aparshakti and the host Jay to perform the hook steps of ‘Garmi’.

Aparshakti was also seen in ‘Street Dancer’ as Amrinder. Moreover, the actor became part of several films including ‘Stree’, ‘Dangal’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ among others. Currently, he was seen in the crime-thriller film ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ along with R. Madhavan, Darshan Kumar, and Khushali Kumar.

After looking at their dance moves, Remo was quite impressed by Jay and Aparshakti and found them perfect for the remake of the track.

He said: “According to me, Jay Bhanushali and Aparshakti Khurana are the winners of this challenge and the surprise for them is that whenever I plan to remake this song, I would like to cast both of them for it.”

Khushali Kumar is also appearing as a special guest on the dance reality show. ‘DID Super Moms’ is judged by Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. The show airs on Zee TV.

20220925-144803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajamouli reveals the reason he chose ‘RRR’ title

    Plabita Borthakur turns a slam poet in her next release

    Hema Malini remembers her mother: She made me what I am

    After Covid scare, Mani Ratnam tests negative (Ld)