Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza surprised ‘Dhokha: Round The Corner’ actor Aparshakti Khurana and TV star Jay Bhanushali by offering them the remake of the original track ‘Garmi’ from his film ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

While judging the dancing talents on ‘DID Super Moms’, Remo asked all the husbands of all the contestants along with the celebrity guest Aparshakti and the host Jay to perform the hook steps of ‘Garmi’.

Aparshakti was also seen in ‘Street Dancer’ as Amrinder. Moreover, the actor became part of several films including ‘Stree’, ‘Dangal’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ among others. Currently, he was seen in the crime-thriller film ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ along with R. Madhavan, Darshan Kumar, and Khushali Kumar.

After looking at their dance moves, Remo was quite impressed by Jay and Aparshakti and found them perfect for the remake of the track.

He said: “According to me, Jay Bhanushali and Aparshakti Khurana are the winners of this challenge and the surprise for them is that whenever I plan to remake this song, I would like to cast both of them for it.”

Khushali Kumar is also appearing as a special guest on the dance reality show. ‘DID Super Moms’ is judged by Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. The show airs on Zee TV.

