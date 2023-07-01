Six job aspirants have sustained injuries and over 36 have been detained after Patna police restored to lathicharge to disperse the agitators assembled at Dak Bungalow Chowk, here to protest removal of domicile policy for teachers’ recruitment by the Nitish Kumar government.

The students were angry at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for removing the state domicile policy for teachers’ recruitment in Bihar, opening avenues for students from other states to apply here.

The students were angry at State Education Minister Chandrashekher for his remark that: “Bihari students are less capable in Math, physics, chemistry and English.”

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Bihar unit has decided to raise this issue during the Monsoon Session in Bihar Legislative Assembly, starting from July 10.

“Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar have destroyed the education system of Bihar. What are you doing to the teaching job aspirants? First you have misled them for four years and when you came in power with the help of Charwaha Vidyalay (RJD) Pass people, you have started closure of their jobs,” said Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly.

“You have changed the recruitment policy. Now, your education minister is saying that we have less capable teachers of math, science and English. You should be ashamed of yourself for insulting the people of Bihar. A large number of IAS officers, engineers, technical experts, scientists, among others, from Bihar represent the country and world. You are mocking the people of Bihar,” Sinha said.

“Uncle and Nephew (Nitish & Tejashwi) government are aiming to recruit youths from other states and take bribe from them. We will not allow you to play with the future of our youths. You do not have the intention to give jobs to people of Bihar. We will raise this issue in the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad,” Sinha said.

