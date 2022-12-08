WORLD

Removing Iran’s Press TV from air reveals West’s hypocrisy: Iranian official

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned the move by the French satellite operator Eutelsat to take Iran’s Press TV network off air, noting the move reveals the “true face” of freedom of expression in the West.

Kanaani made the remarks on Thursday in a post on his Twitter account after it was reported on Wednesday that Eutelsat had informed Press TV of its plan to remove the 24-hour Tehran-based English language network from its list of channels.

The French company said it made the decision because of the EU’s sanctions on the Iranian network over alleged “rights violations” during the recent unrest in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Press TV called the Eutelsat action “media terrorism” against Iran, denouncing the EU for its hypocrisy on the freedom of expression.

The EU sanctioned some Iranian institutions and individuals, including Press TV, on November 14 over what it called “Iran’s widespread use of force against peaceful protesters”.

Protests have erupted in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital on September 16, a few days after her collapse at a police station. Iran has accused the US and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.

20221209-005603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    56 injured in Zambia bus crash

    Imran on sticky wicket as political future hangs by the thread

    Former IS-K chief killed in Afghanistan shootout

    N.Korea fires missiles, US calls it ‘normal testing’ (Ld)