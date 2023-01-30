INDIA

Renaming iconic park as G-20 upsets many in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

Lucknow’s iconic 58-year-old Globe Park has been renamed as G-20 Park. The decision is being strongly opposed by students, teachers, historians and eminent citizens who feel that the park is an important landmark of the state capital with a history behind it.

The Globe Park was built by former mayor Padma Bhushan Colonel V.R. Mohan with the idea to inculcate scientific temper in school children.

It has a rotating globe of 40 feet height with a diameter of 21 feet, depicting the exact position of the countries on earth.

Professor Nadeem Hasnain, former head of the anthropology department of Lucknow University and former pro-vice chancellor of Wardha-based Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, said, “This step reflects the mindset of the district administration. The government should create new parks and name them as they like.

“The park was made for the learning of students and it was also named so that it generates curiosity in the mind. Changing its name to G-20, will not serve the purpose for which it was established.”

A senior citizen K.K. Mishra said, “The Globe Park is a part of Lucknow’s history whereas G-20 is an event that will lose its relevance after a year. If the government wants people to remember that India had its presidency, they could have made a new road, park or have a memorial hall where students can go and learn about G-20, its members, how it influences the world, and what were the achievements India got or will get under its presidency.”

Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, in a recent order, has also ordered renaming a pond at Vrindavan colony, Pipraghat circle, and a road adjacent to Janeshwar Mishra park as G-20.

20230130-153604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India Open: Momota oust in opener; Carolina Marin prevails in women’s...

    Apollo Hospital Joint MD demands green corridor for oxygen tanker movement

    India’s renowned behavioural scientist Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni elected Vice President...

    UP govt to hire youth in pollution checking centres