BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Renault Nissan inks agreement with Kamarajar Port for car shipments

NewsWire
0
0

The Renault Nissan Alliance has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) for the exports of cars manufactured by their joint venture by Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) near here.

The agreement was signed by Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Sunil Paliwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Kamarajar Port Ltd.

The Renault Nissan Alliance was the first car manufacturer in the region to commence exports of cars through Kamarajar Port.

So far, over more than 13 years, the Alliance has exported over 1.15 million cars from Kamarajar Port to around 108 global destinations.

“The global Renault Nissan Alliance has recently announced a new long-term vision for India, increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. This agreement will help ensure that we are able to further strengthen our exports from India,” said Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Divisional Vice President Business Transformation AMIEO

20230320-125402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Escorts Ltd. announces Covid-relief measures for customers

    US rattled by 40-year-high inflation rate, Fed to get aggressive with...

    India needs 55-fold renewable energy growth for zero emission

    India’s foreign exchange reserves dip down by $77 mn