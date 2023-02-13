BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Renault Nissan to invest $600 mn in India, to roll out 6 new models

The Renault-Nissan alliance, a Franco-Japanese alliance-will invest $600 million or Rs 5,300 crore in India to roll out more models including EVs and also in the research and development (R&D), said a senior official.

The Renault Nissan alliance signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for the new investment.

Announcing the new investment Ashwani Gupta, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Nissan Motor Company said the alliance will invest $600 million or Rs 5,300 crore in the new projects.

He said the new investments will create 2,000 jobs at Renault Nissan R&D at Mahindra World City near here.

Gupta also said the alliance’s India manufacturing joint venture Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd having its plant near here will roll out six new models including electric vehicles (EV).

The alliance plant rolls out Renault and Nissan badged cars out of its plant near here.

Gupta also said additional investments will be made in the model Magnite including left hand drive for export markets.

The fresh investments will increase the car plant utilisation to 80 per cent.

According to Gupta, by 2025 the entire plant will be powered by renewable power.

He also said the two partners are realigning their shareholdings hereto.

