New Delhi, May 31 (IANSlife) As a part of the Rendezvous series, The Chambers, India’s exclusive business club, presented a Rendezvous with Luke Coutinho, in association with Penguin Random House India at Longchamp, Taj Mahal, New Delhi.

May 27 evening witnessed meaningful conversations and interactive discussions with Luke Coutinho, a globally renowned Holistic Lifestyle Coach in the field of Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine.

The eminent panellists shared insights on their journey towards holistic wellness and inspiring lessons from Luke’s book – Small Wins Everyday; 100 Powerful Ways to Transform Your Life & Health. Culinary maestro Chef Arun Sundararaj – Director of Culinary Operations at Taj Mahal, New Delhi, curated innovative dishes with locally sourced superfoods and seasonal ‘Innergising’ ingredients.

“I am thrilled to be back at Taj Mahal, New Delhi, for a second Rendezvous at The Chambers to launch my latest literary endeavour that is an attestation to the transformative power of small victories. With this book, I invite you to embrace a paradigm shift, a new way of approaching your goals and aspirations,” said Luke Coutinho, Author, Health & Wellness Speaker, and Founder of You Care Wellness Program.

Commenting on the occasion, Satyajeet Krishnan – Area Director and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi said, “We are delighted to welcome Luke Coutinho, one of the leading experts and an icon in the field of health and wellness in the country, back to The Chambers to celebrate this momentous occasion of launching his new book. May this book be a testament to the power of passion, knowledge, and the pursuit of wellness and a healthy lifestyle.”

Luke spoke about his book and how it presents a simple premise with powerful results, teaching one to rewire their brain for success. The hack is to break down goals into small wins that one can achieve every day. Stacked over time, these contribute to significant lifestyle changes, good health, and happiness. His book presents simple yet powerful 100 wins to transform one’s life.

