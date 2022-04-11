INDIALIFESTYLE

Rendezvous with Michelin Star Chef Yves Mattagne

New Delhi, April 11 (IANSlife) The Chambers, India’s very first exclusive business club, presented a Rendezvous with Michelin Star Chef Yves Mattagne featuring an immersive culinary soiree showcasing signature flavours from La Villa Lorraine, by Yves Mattagne, paired with a handpicked selection of beverages as part of its Rendezvous series.

The evening was the ideal combination of world-class cuisine, meaningful conversations, and delightful interactions with the culinary maestro – Yves Mattagne, a highly acclaimed and award-winning Chef who specialises in exquisite seafood presentations, contemporary world cuisine, and eclectic gastronomical experiences.

Burned Avocado

The exquisitely curated menu featured signature flavours such as Hirame – oyster maki, Dauricus caviar, Granny, hazelnut, dill; Hamachi – cherry, yuzu ice cream, wasabi, zist; Smoked Eel & White Eggplant; Jumbo Prawns flamed with single malt and delectable vegetarian creations such as Burned Avocado – coconut milk, fermented Jalapeños, red shiso, cucumber; White Asparagus – smoked ratte potato butter, ‘terre végétale’ with truffle, parsley chlorophyll and Kimchi Coal, Hardy Pear – Parmesan, combava, dill; Sand Carrots.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyajeet Krishan, Area Director, New Delhi and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said “Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been a preferred hospitality destination in the heart of the Capital for over four decades offering timeless experiences and warm service. We are privileged to welcome Chef Yves Mattagne to the Hotel and present a special Rendezvous where Chef unravels the culinary secrets of a contemporary world as he recreates the spirit of La Villa Lorraine for our guests.”

Canette Des Dombes

The highly engaging culinary experience was created at Albero, the exclusive and beautifully designed restaurant at The Chambers, a magnificent venue at Taj Mahal in New Delhi with towering views of the Capital and green surroundings.

Rendezvous is a series of curated events based on three pillars – Epicurean, Engage, and Entertain – that offer a variety of experiences ranging from culinary delights and drinks to moderated panel discussions and performances by the best in Art & Culture, Music, and Stand-Up Comedy.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

