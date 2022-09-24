The makers of director Selvaraghavan’s much-awaited action thriller, ‘Naane Varuven’, featuring actor Dhanush in double action, on Saturday released ‘Rendu Raaja’, the second single from the film, much to the delight of the actor’s fans.

‘Rendu Raaja’ from ‘Naane Varuvean’ has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and lyrics by Dhanush himself.

Interestingly, the song has been rendered by both Yuvan Shankar Raja and Dhanush together.

The meaning of the lines of the song are deep and philosophical in nature and give the impression that it is a number that is sung by the antagonist of the film.

The lines of the number explain that there are two kings in a kingdom: While one is good, the other is bad.

The number goes onto explain the need for the bad to exist:

“If the night isn’t dark, one wouldn’t know light. Similarly, if the devil didn’t exist, one wouldn’t be able to understand the power of God.”

The second part of the song emphasises that good and evil are found mixed everywhere – only in varying degrees.

