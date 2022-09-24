ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Rendu Raaja’, second single from Dhanush-starrer ‘Naane Varuven’ out

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of director Selvaraghavan’s much-awaited action thriller, ‘Naane Varuven’, featuring actor Dhanush in double action, on Saturday released ‘Rendu Raaja’, the second single from the film, much to the delight of the actor’s fans.

‘Rendu Raaja’ from ‘Naane Varuvean’ has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and lyrics by Dhanush himself.

Interestingly, the song has been rendered by both Yuvan Shankar Raja and Dhanush together.

The meaning of the lines of the song are deep and philosophical in nature and give the impression that it is a number that is sung by the antagonist of the film.

The lines of the number explain that there are two kings in a kingdom: While one is good, the other is bad.

The number goes onto explain the need for the bad to exist:

“If the night isn’t dark, one wouldn’t know light. Similarly, if the devil didn’t exist, one wouldn’t be able to understand the power of God.”

The second part of the song emphasises that good and evil are found mixed everywhere – only in varying degrees.

20220924-161804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Janhvi has a special birthday post for ‘wise, witty’ brother Arjun

    Delnaaz Irani recovers from Covid: ‘I cried when I tested positive’

    Singer Dev Negi overwhelmed by response to ‘Kala Sha Kala’

    Raashii Khanna ‘excited and nervous’ for her ‘Rudra’ shoot