WORLD

Renewable energy accounts for 40% of Cambodia’s total energy: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday that renewable energy from hydropower, solar energy and biomass energy has accounted for 40 per cent of the kingdom’s total energy.

In a pre-recorded video statement delivered to the opening ceremony of the 40th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting, which was held in person and virtually in Phnom Penh, Hun Sen said Cambodia has actively integrated renewable energy sources into the energy mix, reports Xinhua news agency.

“In 2021, energy from renewable energy sources, including hydropower, solar energy and biomass energy, increased to 40 per cent of Cambodia’s total energy,” he said.

“Also, in terms of the power capacity of Cambodia’s energy sources, the share of renewable energy sources is around 55 per cent of the total installed power capacity.”

Energy demand in Cambodia had surged to 4,014 megawatts (MWs) in 2021.

Some 3,033 MWs were generated locally by hydroelectric dams, coal-fired power plants, diesel-fired power plants, solar power plants and biomass power plants, and 981 MWs were imported from neighbouring Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, according to the Electricity Authority of Cambodia.

Hun Sen said for the way forward, Cambodia will continue to focus on the development of energy efficiency and renewable energy to the fullest of the country’s energy supply system, along with the reduction of the development of energy sources that use fossil fuels, such as coal and oil.

20220915-134803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for US Supreme Court

    Wuhan lab’s classified work a hurdle for probe into Covid origins

    Pakistan slips further in corruption index

    UN, Ethiopia launch $73 mn appeal for over 750K refugees