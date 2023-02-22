INDIA

Renovation of Amritsar's 'Rigo Bridge' to start soon: Railways Minister

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh that the work for renovation of ‘Rigo Railway Overbridge’ in Amritsar will start soon.

Chugh met the Railways Minister to discuss various public interest issues, during which the BJP General Secretary sought allotment of funds for the reconstruction of the ‘Rigo Railway Overbridge’.

Chugh said that since many decades, the bridge was the lifeline of the city and was helpful in decongesting the traffic. But now due to the expiry of its term, the officials have closed it, due to which about 5 lakh people have been affected.

The Railways Minister assured Chugh that the issue will be resolved at earliest, and further asked the concerned officials to start the renovation work soon.

