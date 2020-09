Munbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Renowned Marathi, Hindi films and stage actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away after a four-day battle with Covid-19 at a private hospital in Satara. She was 79.

She was in a critical condition when admitted to a private hospital last weekend. The end came at the hospital early on Tuesday morning.

Popularly known as Ashalata, the Goa-born actress had reportedly contracted the infection during the shootings of a teleserial.

