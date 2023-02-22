Dr Kanak Y. Rele, renowned danseuse and Mohiniattam exponent, passed away in a private hospital following a brief illness, here on Wednesday morning, family sources said.

She was 85 and is survived by her husband Yatindra Rele, son Rahul and daughter-in-law Uma, and grandchildren.

Ailing for over a week, Rele was admitted to a suburban private hospital where she breathed her last around 7.30 a.m.

Rele, who started dancing from the age of seven, was a lawyer from Mumbai and the UK, besides holding a doctorate in dance from University of Mumbai.

In her long and illustrious dance career spanning nearly eight decades, Rele was honoured with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Kalidas Samman, M. S. Subbulakshmi Award and other accolades.

