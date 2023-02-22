INDIA

Renowned Mohiniattam exponent Dr. Kanak Rele passes away at 85

NewsWire
0
0

Dr Kanak Y. Rele, renowned danseuse and Mohiniattam exponent, passed away in a private hospital following a brief illness, here on Wednesday morning, family sources said.

She was 85 and is survived by her husband Yatindra Rele, son Rahul and daughter-in-law Uma, and grandchildren.

Ailing for over a week, Rele was admitted to a suburban private hospital where she breathed her last around 7.30 a.m.

Rele, who started dancing from the age of seven, was a lawyer from Mumbai and the UK, besides holding a doctorate in dance from University of Mumbai.

In her long and illustrious dance career spanning nearly eight decades, Rele was honoured with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Kalidas Samman, M. S. Subbulakshmi Award and other accolades.

20230222-131803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s garment export capital singed by the war in Ukraine (IANS...

    As sedition whips up a legal storm, other colonial laws persist...

    Extortion to cover up economic mismanagement: Sonia to PM on fuel...

    Jolt for superstar Mohanlal as two more members quit AMMA panel