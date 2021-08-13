As filmmaker Rensil D’Silva gears up to make his debut as a web series director with the upcoming show ‘Panthers’, he shares who inspires him to stay relevant with time and that it is not the screen size but the idea that matters to the new-age audience.

Rensil told IANS: “I think the whole conversation around the screen size and our film has a sense of vanity attached to it. We as filmmakers, actors, cinematographers, love to watch our work on a 70 mm screen. It has a magnitude, there is a sense of achievement when we watch our film on a big screen. But in the last one year, the way things have changed, we, especially our generation have to learn and unlearn a lot to stay relevant with time.

“Now, our idea of the story has to be that bigger, and the visualisation of it should not be specific to the size of the screen but creating impact with the power of storytelling. For me, Mr Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest examples!”

Citing the example of how one of Amitabh’s films ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ released on Amazon Prime Video last year and also he was the first megastar to host a quiz show on television, Rensil said, “I think in our film industry, he is the youngest member who is very updated with every new change. He started blogging when it was not a big deal. Being a megastar, coming on TV was a big deal and he is so successful in that. His film was also released on OTT. So, his young mind that is constantly adapting with the new changes only shows us how we need to have a flexible mind to embrace the change to stay relevant with time.”

Rensil is known for directing ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Dial 100′, TV series ’24’, and working as a writer for films like ‘Aks’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, and ‘Student of the Year’.

He will be directing a multi-season series of espionage thrillers titled ‘Panthers’. The show will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP production house.

The series explores the story of RAW heroes of the bygone era as they follow clues, nab their targets, gather information and link together the pieces of the puzzle.

The show is under production and goes on floors in the first quarter of 2022.

