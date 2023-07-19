Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that the state government has proposed to make it mandatory that all new tourist vehicles — Rent a Cab and Rent a Bike — shall be electric vehicles (EV) from January 2024.

He also said that it will be mandatory for all government departments to purchase electric light motor vehicles from January 2024.

Sawant said this during the G20 India Energy Transitions working group meeting here.

“The Government of India has taken multiple steps to decarbonise transports, including promoting the use of electric vehicles. The National Mission on Electric Mobility aims to improve charging infrastructure and develop a domestic manufacturing ecosystem,” Sawant said.

“The Goa government proposes that it will be made mandatory that all new tourist vehicles – Rent a Cab and Rent a Bike – shall be EV from January 2024,” Sawant said.

He said that it will also be mandatory for permit holders having multiple tourist taxis, rent a bike and rent a cab operators, to retrofit 30 per cent of the fleet to EV by June 2024.

The Centre has formulated the Goa Electric Mobility Promotion Policy 2021, and EV Concessional Charging Infrastructure Policy 2021 to promote EV ecosystem in the state.

“The state government is leading the promotion and adoption of electric mobility, paving the way for a sustainable and decarbonised transport sector,” he said.

2023071941808