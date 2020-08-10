Renters face ageism too

Most of the advertisements from our own South Asian landlords are ‘rooms for rent for students or young professionals’. I am 60 plus and proud of my age so I don’t colour my hair. I went to see a couple of places without telling them my age but didn’t hear back from them. I called or texted but no answer. At other places if I mention that I’m 50 plus then I don’t get called for viewing. Some places don’t allow you to cook in the kitchen. They are just giving out their room/bed, a shared washroom and no parking. Where working seniors are supposed to go?
Subsidized housing takse 5 to 10 years. At this age it’s a real issue for a single, educated woman who is trying to live a respectable independent life.
It’s not that these people are not renting to other communities, they are also choosing tenants based on age. They want to earn money by keeping 2, 3 or even 4 students in one room.
I would like single women to form a group, get a house and live on a shared basis. Or, people who can afford to buy houses to rent to seniors until they get subsidized housing. It is time to think about some real solutions.
Ragini, online
