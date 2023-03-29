INDIA

Renu Vig is Panjab University’s new Vice Chancellor

NewsWire
0
1

Renu Cheema Vig, presently the Dean of University Instruction (DUI) at the Panjab University here, was on Wednesday appointed the Vice Chancellor.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor, exercising the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Panjab University Act 1947, appointed Vig to the post for three years.

Subsequent to the resignation of Raj Kumar as Vice Chancellor, Vig had been acting Vice-Chancellor since January 16.

Consequently, the Vice-President constituted a three-member Search-cum-Selection Committee on March 21 for recommending names for the post of Vice-Chancellor.

Vig’s appointment follows from the committee’s report.

20230329-170402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget focuses on unleashing internal strength of economy: IBA chairman

    SC seeks status report on ‘Gram Nyayalayas’ from state govts, HCs

    ED arrests Jharkhand IAS officer’s CA after raid

    Stalin presents TN sports persons Rs 3.98 cr cash incentives