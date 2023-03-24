INDIA

Renuka Chowdhury to file defamation case against PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

After a Surat court held Rahul Gandhi guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury announced that she would file a defamation case against Modi since the latter supposedly linked her laughter to ‘Surupanakha’, a demoness in Hindu mythology in a House proceeding.

Taking to Twitter, Chowdhury on Friday said that Modi insulted her by his remark made in Parliament in 2018. She also posted a video of the House proceedings.

She added: “This classless megalomaniac referred to me as Surupanakha on the floor of the House. I will file a defamation case against him. Let’s see how fast courts will act now.”

In the video, Modi while addressing the Chairman said: “I request you not to say anything to Renuka ji. I am fortunate to hear such laughter today, after the Ramayana serial.”

The Chairman had asked Chowdhury to be silent after her laughter was heard during Modi’s address.

20230324-142402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian tennis great Naresh Kumar passes away

    Shashi Tharoor can go out of party if he doesn’t toe...

    Des Buckingham signs contract extension with Mumbai City

    TN forest dept continues search for elusive elephant