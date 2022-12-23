Film director Shashank Khaitan recalled a gratitude message sent by actress Renuka Shahane, wife of Ashutosh Rana, for changing his on-screen image by offering him ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

Ashutosh Rana is known for playing a cold-blooded psychopath killer in ‘Dushman’ and playing a scary transgender in ‘Sangharsh’. He is often remembered for portraying negative characters in several films. He played the role of a father in Shashank’s debut film which helped him change his image in the eyes of the audience.

He recalled: “Ashutosh ji was a part of my debut film ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. When the film went on screen, I received the most beautiful message from Renuka ji. She calls her husband Rana ji with love. So, she texted that my film has changed Rana ji’s image after a long time.

The director, who came on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ revealed how Renuka wrote him that Ashutosh’s children used to be horrified in school because of his role in ‘Sangarsh’ where he tried to abduct a child by donning the look of a woman. And she extended her gratitude for the same. “For me, they both are the most beautiful couple,” he added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

