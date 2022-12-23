ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Renuka Shahane thanks Shashank Khaitan for helping change Rana ji’s image

NewsWire
0
0

Film director Shashank Khaitan recalled a gratitude message sent by actress Renuka Shahane, wife of Ashutosh Rana, for changing his on-screen image by offering him ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

Ashutosh Rana is known for playing a cold-blooded psychopath killer in ‘Dushman’ and playing a scary transgender in ‘Sangharsh’. He is often remembered for portraying negative characters in several films. He played the role of a father in Shashank’s debut film which helped him change his image in the eyes of the audience.

He recalled: “Ashutosh ji was a part of my debut film ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. When the film went on screen, I received the most beautiful message from Renuka ji. She calls her husband Rana ji with love. So, she texted that my film has changed Rana ji’s image after a long time.

The director, who came on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ revealed how Renuka wrote him that Ashutosh’s children used to be horrified in school because of his role in ‘Sangarsh’ where he tried to abduct a child by donning the look of a woman. And she extended her gratitude for the same. “For me, they both are the most beautiful couple,” he added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221223-131603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan says “are yaar” as Ajay Devgn leaves him out...

    AR Rahman hosts wedding reception for daughter; Honey Singh, Sonu Nigam...

    Arjan Bajwa: Feel fortunate to play author-backed roles

    Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal-starrer ‘Sector 36’ begins shoot