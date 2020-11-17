Canindia News

‘Reopening of schools in K’taka will depend on success of colleges’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayana said that reopening of schools and pre-university colleges would entirely depend on the success of degree and post-graduate colleges which have reopened on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters during his inspection of a few colleges that reopened on Tuesday, Narayana said that though online classes were being conducted but not many students were satisfied and had been complaining about the shortfalls.
He added that the state government would take several factors into account before giving a green signal to reopen schools and pre-university colleges. “Reopening of degree and postgraduate classes will allow us to study the pros and cons of colleges. Only then we can think of reopening schools,” he said.
The Dy CM said that though the state government decided to re-open the classes, an arrangement is made to get the Covid test done free of cost.
Answering a question, Narayana said that the counselling process of the common entrance test (CET) would commence soon. “Let us take one step at time. We will soon announce dates for CET too,” he said.
