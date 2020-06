It is great that parks are reopening but so should public washrooms. That in a way ensures that people from far away will stay away and instead use parks closer to home. For many people, especially seniors and those with bladder issues, not having public washrooms and coffee shops etc open can really stop them from venturing out too far. Rudra- Markham

