Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed the repealing of farm laws as the victory of democracy and defeat of arrogance of the Modi government.

In his tweet, he said, “The announcement of the return of all three black agricultural laws is a victory of democracy and defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government. This is a victory for the patience of the farmers who have been agitating for the last one year. The country can never forget that hundreds of farmers have lost their lives due to the short-sightedness and pride of the Modi government,” he said in his tweet.

In another tweet, the Rajasthan CM said, “I bow to all the farmers who sacrificed their lives in the farmers’ movement. This is the victory of his sacrifice.”

–IANS

arc/dpb