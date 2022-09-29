INDIA

Replay of Chandigarh video leak in Kanpur, one held (Ld)

In a frightening replay of the Chandigarh incident, a sanitary worker has been caught red handed making video of girls in a private girls’ hostel in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The incident took place in a hostel located here in Tulsi Nagar area where medical aspirants are staying.

The accused allegedly made videos of girls in the bathroom.

The girl students filed a police complaint following which the man was arrested.

As per the complaint, the hostel staffer made several obscene videos of the girls in the hostel.

On Thursday, one of the girls saw the staff secretly filming and snatched his phone. The girl reportedly saw there were several such videos and approached the nearest police station to register a complaint.

The hostel is owned by a police officer who is posted as Additional SP in one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh and students from different districts are living in the hostel and preparing for medical exams.

ACP Kalyanpur Dinesh Shukla said that a complaint has been received from the girls and a case has been registered. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

