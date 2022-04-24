WORLD

Report about sending Iranian weapons to Russia ‘fake’: Russian embassy in Iran

The Russian Embassy in Iran has announced that news about sending Iranian weapons to Russia is “fake,” Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The embassy on Sunday said in a statement availed to the Iranian media that “the information published in some media about sending Iranian weapons to Russia is false and does not correspond to reality.”

On April 12, a British daily reported that “Russia using weapons smuggled by Iran from Iraq against Ukraine,” Xinhua news agency reported.

It said that “an Iranian-made Bavar 373 missile system, similar to the Russian S-300, has also been donated to Moscow by the authorities in Tehran, who also returned an S-300.”

The Iranian Embassy in the UK strongly objected to the British newspaper’s report on arms shipments to Russia, saying that it is “an unrealistic and baseless storytelling.”

