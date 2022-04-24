The Russian Embassy in Iran has announced that news about sending Iranian weapons to Russia is “fake,” Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The embassy on Sunday said in a statement availed to the Iranian media that “the information published in some media about sending Iranian weapons to Russia is false and does not correspond to reality.”

On April 12, a British daily reported that “Russia using weapons smuggled by Iran from Iraq against Ukraine,” Xinhua news agency reported.

It said that “an Iranian-made Bavar 373 missile system, similar to the Russian S-300, has also been donated to Moscow by the authorities in Tehran, who also returned an S-300.”

The Iranian Embassy in the UK strongly objected to the British newspaper’s report on arms shipments to Russia, saying that it is “an unrealistic and baseless storytelling.”

