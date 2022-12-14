WORLD

Report reveals sexual abuse of female inmates in US prisons

The US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released a report which revealed sexual abuse of female inmates in federal prisons.

The report released on Tuesday uncovered that Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) employees sexually abused female inmates in at least two-thirds of federal jails that have held women over the past decade, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The BOP has failed to prevent, detect, and stop recurring sexual abuse, including by senior prison officials,” it said.

At the all-women’s prison in the city of Dublin in California, the former warden and chaplain both sexually abused female prisoners, according to the report’s findings.

“Sexual abuse of inmates is a gross abuse of human and Constitutional rights,” Senator Jon Ossoff, chairman of the subcommittee, said on Tuesday.

Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, launched this investigation in April.

