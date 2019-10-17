Report sought from Ernakulam collector as rain intensifies

Ernakulam, Oct 21 (IANS) Chief Electoral Officer Tikka (CEO) Ram Meena on Monday sought a report from the Ernakulam district collector over problems faced by voters in the Assembly constituency due to heavy rains.

According to official reports from the CEO’s office, only a meagre 2.5 per cent votes were registered 90 minutes after the polling began.

Several parts of the constituency were now water logged following the heavy rains since .

Voters expressed their ire as they were unable to go out and cast their ballots.

“There’s water all around us and how could we go out and vote when we are worried about our belongings? We are waiting for authorities to come,” said an angry resident of a colony near here, where there are 87 families who are trapped.

A total of 9,57,509 voters, including 4,91,455 women, 4,66,047 men and seven transgenders, will decide the fate of 35 candidates by casting their votes at 846 polling stations in Vatiyoorkavu, Aroor, Konni, Ernakulam and Manjeswaram.

