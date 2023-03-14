WORLD

Reported hate crime incidents increase in US: FBI

NewsWire
0
0

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in its updated data that 10,840 hate crime incidents and 12,411 related offences were reported in in the US 2021, up 11.6 per cent.

Nearly two-thirds of the victims were targeted because of the offenders’ race, ethnicity, or ancestry bias, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.

While 15.9 per cent were targeted because of the offenders’ sexual-orientation bias, 14.1 per cent were targeted because of the offenders’ religious bias.

And there were 310 multiple-bias hate crime incidents that involved 411 victims, the data showed.

Of the 8,327 hate crime offences classified as crimes against persons in the updated 2021 dataset, 43.2 per cent were intimidation, 35.5 per cent were simple assault, and 20.1 per cent were aggravated assault.

20230314-143204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    29 killed, 17 missing in Philippines military plane crash

    Afghans will continue to suffer after forces withdrawal: Analyst

    NASA’s Webb telescope reveals network of gas, dust in nearby galaxies

    Moon-Biden meeting unlikely to occur