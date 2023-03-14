The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in its updated data that 10,840 hate crime incidents and 12,411 related offences were reported in in the US 2021, up 11.6 per cent.

Nearly two-thirds of the victims were targeted because of the offenders’ race, ethnicity, or ancestry bias, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.

While 15.9 per cent were targeted because of the offenders’ sexual-orientation bias, 14.1 per cent were targeted because of the offenders’ religious bias.

And there were 310 multiple-bias hate crime incidents that involved 411 victims, the data showed.

Of the 8,327 hate crime offences classified as crimes against persons in the updated 2021 dataset, 43.2 per cent were intimidation, 35.5 per cent were simple assault, and 20.1 per cent were aggravated assault.

