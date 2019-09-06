‘Reports of Kashmir not being an ‘ummah’ issue speculation’

Islamabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Thursday dismissed media reports which claimed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministers, during their recent trip to Pakistan, had told the government that Kashmir was “not a Muslim ummah related issue”. He termed the media reports as ‘speculation’.

According to Pakistani media reports, Faisal insisted that both the ministers had “expressed solidarity with Pakistan and support for the Kashmir cause”.

The two foreign ministers had visited Pakistan last week and held meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Faisal said the tensions between India and Pakistan following India’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status was one of the major issues discussed in all the meetings.

“We have always been ready for bilateral dialogue as well as mediation and we made many attempts. We have always maintained that every issue can be solved through dialogue. Now let’s see what happens,” the Spokesperson said.

–IANS

hindi-skp/bg