Reports of new CPU development team aren’t true: Samsung

Tech giant Samsung has claimed that reports of a new internal CPU development team are not true.

“A recent media report that Samsung has established an internal team dedicated to CPU core development is not true,” the tech giant told SamMobile.

“Contrary to the news, we have long had multiple internal teams responsible for CPU development and optimisation, while constantly recruiting global talents from relevant fields.”

This means that the company has not started developing in-house CPU cores for its upcoming smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The tech giant’s statement also indicates that it might continue using ARM’s stock CPU cores in its upcoming smartphones, the report said.

On Monday, it was reported that the tech giant was speeding up the development of its in-house CPU which will be used on its Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Book PCs.

According to multiple industry sources, Samsung Electronics held an internal meeting with a team committed to CPU core development.

