Reports of broken and damaged screens of Google Pixel Fold smartphone emerged just one day after launch.

The Pixel Fold was officially released last week, reports The Verge.

Ars Technica’s Ron Amadeo reported that a small piece of debris likely entered the inner screen’s small “gutter” between the screen protector and bezels and was smashed into the panel by the two sides of the phone shutting.

On Reddit, a Fold owner also reported some small dents in this same area of the screen.

Another Fold owner reported some unpleasant screen protector peeling as well as what appears to be a scratch.

Moreover, on r/GooglePixel, user marcusr_uk reported that a bright pink line appeared across the phone’s inner screen after only a few hours.

“That certainly sounds like the kind of damage that would be covered by the warranty, and Google offers walk-in and mail-in repair options for the Fold,” the report said.

“We recommend anyone having an issue reach out to support to investigate,” said Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi, when asked about the reports of broken screens.

2023070232659