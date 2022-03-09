BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Reposing Faith: Feb’s equity MFs’ net inflows rise sequentially

By NewsWire
0
15

India’s equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw sequential growth in net inflows in February, showed the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the net inflows into equity and equity-linked schemes rose to Rs 19,705.27 crore from Rs 14,887.7 crore in January.

In December 2021, the net inflows had stood over Rs 25,000 crore.

Significantly, the growth shows that domestic investors have reposed their trust in India’s equity markets despite growing turbulence.

Besides, it highlights that domestic inflows are supporting the massive FIIs’ outflows.

According to the data, the net AUMs for India’s MF industry stood at over Rs 37.56 lakh crore for February 2022.

