Representatives of major Chinese Cos to attend EEF in Russia

Moscow, Aug 29 (IANS) Representatives of major Chinese companies like Alibaba will be part of the countrys delegation, which will be led by State Council Vice Premier Hu Chunhua at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) to be held in Vlodivostok in Russia from September 4 to 6.

At the annual EEF, to be hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a series of agreements are expected to be signed between Chinese and Russian media, as well as the Roscongress Foundation, which is organizing the event.

These details emerged on Thursday after Adviser to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov and Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui met here and discussed the participation of the Chinese delegation.

The meeting discussed the EEF 2019 business programme in connection with the Chinese delegation participation formats, in particular, the Russia-China business dialogue. Here, the leading entrepreneurs of the two countries are to discuss joint projects in the Far East of Russia.

“An official representative of the PRC (Peoples Republic of China) will attend the Forum in Vladivostok. State Council Vice Premier Hu Chunhua is to lead the delegation,” Zhang said.

The delegation will include representatives of major Chinese companies, such as Alibaba, Asia Fortune Forum, Bank of China, COFCO, CAMC Engineering, State Grid Corporation, China Railway International Group, etc.

Moreover, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, China Overseas Development Association, the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization, the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia intend to send their representatives to join the delegation.

At the meeting, the two sides noted that the year 2019 marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and China and emphasized that the parties took Russian-Chinese relations to an all-time high level. This attests to neighbourly coexistence and mutually-beneficial cooperation.

“In June this year, during the visit of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping to Russia, the countries announced the start of a new era of affairs. Our trade and economic relations hold vast potential, especially considering the development of the Eurasian Economic Community and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative,” Kobyakov said.

China traditionally takes an active part in the Roscongress Foundation events such as the Eastern Economic Forum, the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum, the International Arctic Forum and many others, Kobyakov said, adding “I am confident that the upcoming visit of the Chinese delegation to Vladivostok will be a success and contribute to the further development of cooperation between Russia and China.”

Zhang noted that in 2018, trade between Russia and China reached USD 107 billion. The Russian President and the Chinese President have set a goal to double trade between the two countries by 2024.

The 5th China-Russia Media Forum will be held on the start day of the EEF. The event will bring together representatives of leading media, media companies, Internet platforms and other industry organizations of the two countries.

The forum is expected to host a ceremony to sign a series of agreements between Chinese and Russian media, as well as the Roscongress Foundation. IANS will be the media partner of the EEF.

