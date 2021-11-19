Wildlife SOS teams in Agra on Friday rescued a monitor lizard stuck inside a split air conditioner and a venomous Cobra from a grocery shop.

A three-foot monitor lizard was found stuck in the drain hose of a split air conditioner inside a house at Shahganj in Agra. Upon noticing the large lizard’s tail emerging out of the drain hose, the family members immediately contacted the Wildlife SOS.

With the help of necessary equipment and protective gear, the wildlife team reached the location and rescued the reptile by carefully removing the AC unit. The operation lasted an hour.

In another close call, a five-foot Cobra had taken refuge in a grocery shop located in Fatehpur Sikri. On finding the venomous snake resting amid food cartons, the shop owner immediately contacted Wildlife SOS.

Both reptiles were first kept under observation for a few hours and later released back in their natural habitat.

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and Co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said: “We are glad to see that more and more people are reaching out to us for help instead of dealing with the situation by themselves which can prove to be dangerous. The dedication of these callers has shown us their compassion towards urban wildlife and we are truly grateful to them for their help and support towards our conservation efforts!”

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects for Wildlife SOS, said: “Our rescue unit tirelessly work day and night to ensure no call for aid is left unanswered. Since August, our team has attended to 400 reptile rescue calls. These rescues range from that of extremely venomous snakes like the cobra and common krait, to relatively harmless and non-venomous ones like the sand boa, wolf snake and rat snake.”

