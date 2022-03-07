INDIATOP NEWS

Republic TV’s Poll of Polls: BJP to retain UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur; AAP to win Punjab

By NewsWire
0
14

The Republic TV’s Poll of the Polls has predicted that the BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur while Goa is likely to witness a hung Assembly and Punjab is to be swept by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The counting will be held on March 10.

The BJP is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, breaking the 37-year-old jinx by coming to power for a second consecutive term. However, the Samajwadi Party is likely to increase its seats.

The poll of exit polls has predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP while the ruling Congress is set to emerge as prime opposition in Punjab.

For the Goa Assembly, the exit polls have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between BJP and the Congress-led alliance with a possibility of a hung Assembly, wherein the AAP is likely to open its account.

According to the exit poll forecasts, there will be a close fight between BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand, however, the saffron party is set to have a slight edge with prediction of 37 seats and Congress to get 30 seats.

In Manipur, BJP is forecasted to come to power for a second term. BJP has formed a coalition with the National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) this Assembly polls.

20220308-005403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.