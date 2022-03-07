Republic TV’s Poll of Polls: BJP to retain UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur; AAP to win Punjab

The Republic TV’s Poll of the Polls has predicted that the BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur while Goa is likely to witness a hung Assembly and Punjab is to be swept by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The counting will be held on March 10.

The BJP is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, breaking the 37-year-old jinx by coming to power for a second consecutive term. However, the Samajwadi Party is likely to increase its seats.

The poll of exit polls has predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP while the ruling Congress is set to emerge as prime opposition in Punjab.

For the Goa Assembly, the exit polls have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between BJP and the Congress-led alliance with a possibility of a hung Assembly, wherein the AAP is likely to open its account.

According to the exit poll forecasts, there will be a close fight between BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand, however, the saffron party is set to have a slight edge with prediction of 37 seats and Congress to get 30 seats.

In Manipur, BJP is forecasted to come to power for a second term. BJP has formed a coalition with the National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) this Assembly polls.

