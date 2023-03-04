The historic Women’s Premier League will kickstart with a marquee clash between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday.

The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST.

“The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled,” the WPL said in a statement.

20230304-125601