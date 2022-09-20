INDIA

Rescue 300 Indians from Myanmar cybercrime gang: PMK leader

PMK founder Dr S. Ramadoss on Tuesday expressed concern over reports that as many as 300 engineers from India, lured to Thailand with promises of jobs, were kidnapped and taken to Myanmar where they are being forced to commit cybercrimes.

Noting that the group of distressed Indians include 60 persons from Tamil Nadu, he urged the Centre to depute a team of officials to secure the release of the Indians held captive in Miyawadi forest region by Myanmar gangs.

Tagging External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Ramadoss, in a tweet, said that it cannot be tolerated that those young people, who have committed no crime, are being subjected to torture for seeking employment.

He also urged the Central government to take tough action against the fraudulent agencies in India that have allegedly cheated the Indian youth by offering them jobs in Thailand.

