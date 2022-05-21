Rescue operations resumed on Saturday to locate the nine labourers who went missing after a tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed earlier this week.

The operations resumed at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Three labourers were rescued alive and one body was recovered on Friday.

Authorities said the chances of survival for the nine trapped labourers are grim because of the possibility of suffocation inside the collapsed portion of the tunnel located in the Khoni Nallah area.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said that he was personally monitoring the rescue operation.

20220521-103202