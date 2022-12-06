An Australian Kangaroo Alex, which was rescued from the clutches of the wildlife smugglers in north Bengal and sheltered in Bengal Safari Park at Siliguri, died on Tuesday reportedly because of food-poisoning.

The condition of Zavier, another Kangaroo, rescued and sheltered there at the same time, is also suffering from food-poisoning and is currently undergoing treatment.

Bengal Safari Park sources said that Alex had been suffering for the last few days after consumption of wild mushroom grown within the safari park premises, and was under treatment. However, nothing worked out and Alex died on Tuesday afternoon.

It is learnt that a postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact reason of Alex’s death.

In April this year, three Kangaroos were rescued from the clutches of the wildlife smugglers at Siliguri- adjacent Belakoba-Baikunthapur forest division and all three of them were sheltered at Bengal Safari Park.

However, one of the three Kangaroos died after a couple of days. The other two survived and they were named by forest officials as Alex and Xavier. After the initial treatment, they were kept in a separate enclosure within Bengal Safari Park.

Expressing concern over the death of Alex, state forest minister, Jyotipriyo Mullick said that a detailed enquiry will be conducted to ascertain the death of Alex. “It will also be looked into whether there was any negligence on part of the Bengal Safari Park officials or not,” he added.

The director of Bengal Safari Park, Dawa Sherpa refused to comment over the development, unless the postmortem is conducted.

20221206-183204