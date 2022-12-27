INDIA

Rescued tigress in K’taka recovers, to be released back into forest reserve

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Forest Department officials are all set to release a rescued tigress, under treatment at a zoo in Vijayapura district, back into the forest reserve as she has recovered fully.

According to forest authorities, the big cat is presently being treated and nursed at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Kamalapur in Hospet taluk of Vijayanagar district near the famous tourist destination Hampi.

The tigress was spotted by the forest officials in a highly famished and feeble state in the dense forests of Dandeli. It was then captured and shifted to Kamalapur Zoo on December 19 for treatment.

Under the care and treatment of Dr Vaani, the feline has bounced back to its normal activities. As per the zoo staff, she is seen active throughout the day.

Executive Director of the Zoo M.N. Kiran has stated that based on the instructions of the senior officers, a decision would be taken to release the recovered big cat into the wilderness.

