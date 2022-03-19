HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Research reveals most boring person in the world

By NewsWire
0
0

The most boring person in the world has been discovered and it is a religious data entry worker, who likes watching TV, and lives in a town, said researchers from the University of Essex.

According to the researchers, after examining more than 500 people across five experiments they found that the blandest jobs are seen as cleaning, banking, data analysis and accounting.

“The irony is studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts,” said researcher Wijnand Van Tilburg.

“These papers show how persuasive perceptions of boredom are and what an impact this can have on people,” Tilburg added.

The paper, published in the journal ‘Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin’, also discovered the dullest hobbies as religion, watching TV, bird watching and smoking.

Boring people are also perceived to shun large settlements to live in small cities and towns, the research indicated.

The research revealed that stereotypically boring people are generally disliked and avoided due to preconceptions.

It also showed that being perceived as boring likely conveys low competence and low interpersonal warmth.

Those perceived as boring may thus be at greater risk of harm, addiction and mental health issues.

The top five most exciting jobs, according to the research, are performing arts, science, journalism, health profession and teaching.

20220319-181004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

6 cholera cases reported in DRC after volcano eruption

Haryana to open schools for class IV, V from Sep 1

Omicron now in 171 countries, will soon replace Delta globally: WHO

Airfare cap, capacity to remain unchanged till May 31