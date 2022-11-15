INDIA

Research scholar at Karnataka varsity alleges sexual harassment by faculty member

The Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya (VSK) University in Karnataka’s Bellary district on Tuesday set up a committee to probe a woman research scholar’s complaint of sexual harassment by an assistant professor.

Vice Chancellor, Prof S.C. Patil said that they have received a complaint of sexual harassment, and as per law, a committee had been formed to look into the allegations.

The committee had conducted inquiries for two days, he said, but refused to divulge any more details regarding the case.

According to sources, the research scholar had given proofs of sexual assault and misbehaviour of the accused assistant professor. She also submitted WhatsApp chats, and phone call details along with the complaint.

Source also said that pressure was put on the woman to reach a compromise, but the incident came to light as she had submitted her complaint to the Vice Chancellor.

The victim had earlier carried out her research work with another senior lecturer. However, she changed the guide and continued her research with the accused. The reasons for the change of the guide is not known.

The university has formed a committee comprising syndicate member Padma Vittal, Social Work Professors Pavithra and Gowri Manik Manasa and legal officer Jubair.

The committee had recorded the statements of the victim and accused persons. The University will take further action based on the report of the committee.

