Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that research is underway to find a vaccine against monkeypox.

Poonawalla has reportedly briefed the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the issue in a meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed Monkeypox cases reached 8 on Tuesday.

Mandaviya has said in the Rajya Sabha that out of total 8 cases reported in the country so far, five have the history of travelling abroad.

The Health Minister said studies are still being conducted to find proper vaccination for the disease. Only contact tracing and vaccinating people who were in close contact with a disease carrier required to be vaccinated and there is no need for a country-wide vaccination for this disease.

20220802-233602