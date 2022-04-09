HEALTHSCI-TECH

Researchers help develop highly accurate, 30-second Covid test

NewsWire
0
0

A team of researchers has helped develop a Covid-19 testing device that can detect coronavirus infection in as little as 30 seconds as sensitively and accurately as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the gold standard of testing.

According to a recent peer-reviewed study published by the University of Florida group, like PCR tests, the device is 90 per cent accurate, with the same sensitivity.

It could transform public health officials’ ability to quickly detect and respond to the coronavirus, or the next pandemic.

“There is nothing available like it,” said researcher Josephine Esquivel-Upshaw from the University of Florida.

However, it is not yet approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

First, researchers said, they have to ensure that test results are not thrown off by cross-contamination with other pathogens that might be found in the mouth and saliva. These include other coronaviruses, staph infections, the flu, pneumonia and 20 others. That work is ongoing.

The hand-held apparatus is powered by a 9-volt battery and uses an inexpensive test strip, similar to those used in blood glucose meters, with coronavirus antibodies attached to a gold-plated film at its tip. The strip is placed on the tongue to collect a tiny saliva sample. The strip is then inserted into a reader connected to a circuit board with the brains of the device.

If someone is infected, the coronavirus in the saliva binds with the antibodies and begins a dance of sorts as they are prodded by two electrical pulses processed by a special transistor. A higher concentration of coronavirus changes the electrical conductance of the sample. That, in turn, alters the voltage of the electrical pulses.

The voltage signal is amplified a million times and converted to a numerical value – in a sense, the sample’s electrochemical fingerprint. That value will indicate a positive or negative result, and the lower the value, the higher the viral load.

The device’s ability to quantify viral and antibody load makes it especially useful for clinical purposes, researchers said.

20220409-163603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIADMK, DMK seek to take credit for controlling Covid in TN

    Navneet Kalra denied anticipatory bail in O2 concentrator case

    5,443 new cases, 50 deaths push J&K deeper into Covid crisis

    ‘In national interest..’: SC for start of counselling, reserves order on...