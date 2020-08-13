Resettlement of Afghan minorities

I am all for Canada opening its arms to refugees in need of a safe place. But in the case of Sikhs and Hindu refugees in Afghanistan, I really believe that many of them would be better integrated into India. They are welcome to go to India. That should be the first option. It is not like India is a failed state where they will end up in poverty. The community there will definitely take care of them.
Mansi, Toronto
