Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade on Thursday said that no discussion about reshuffle of cabinet has taken place with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and hence it is just a rumour spread in political circles.

Addressing a press conference, Tanavade said that they are also coming to know about it on news and social media. “Chief Minister has a right to reshuffle. After taking such a decision, he tells the party. So far he has not told us anything of such, hence I consider this as rumour,” Tanavade, said rejecting the speculations.

“Everyone is deciding their own dates… (while spreading the rumour). As there is election in Karnataka, maximum leaders from Centre visit Belagavi or other border areas of Karnataka via Goa. When they land at Dabolim airport or at Mopa airport, people feel that reshuffle is there,” Tanavade said.

Speculations were there in the political circle of Goa that reshuffle in the cabinet will take place to accommodate three MLAs among eight, who had joined the BJP.

On September 14, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes joined BJP, reducing Congress to 3 MLAs in 40-member assembly.

Since then, there were speculations that along with Kamat other two MLAs will be inducted in the cabinet.

The opposition in the state has alleged that these Congress rebel MLAs are quiet without demanding for positions as they have been paid. Besides this, they are also facing disqualification petitions filed against them.

Amit Patkar, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President had earlier said that these MLAs were paid huge money by BJP to switch party and some were assured to give place in the cabinet, but there is some confusion between them.

