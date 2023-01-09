The last cabinet reshuffle of Modi government 2.0 before the general elections in 2024 is likely soon and could be a major shakeup, while leaders from states going to elections could be given preference, sources said.

In 2023, nine states and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir are slated to go for polls, and the BJP is preparing for a high-octane battle in Karnataka and Telangana while Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are also pitched to see keen contests.

Sources say that top BJP leadership is contemplating a change in Madhya Pradesh but there is no confirmation yet on the same, but in the reshuffle, new faces from Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan could enter the Union Council of Ministers.

States like Bihar, and West Bengal could see downsizing but some performing ministers may be retained. A full-time minister for Cooperatives is also on the anvil.

Sources say many ministers holding more than one portfolio could be divested of some for the new entrants. Ministers currently holding more than one portfolio include Mansukh Mandaviya, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwani Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman, to name a few.

A minority face could also be inducted in the Union cabinet and sources indicate that person from Jammu & Kashmir could be considered.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to keep its organisational structure unchanged in the view of the approaching elections.

“In view of the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to be held in the coming days, the BJP has decided that national President J.P Nadda will get an extension and the state Presidents will not be changed unless there is a demand for a replacement,” a source said.

“And there will be no change in the organisation until it is more necessary,” the source added.

A formal announcement in this regard after the national office-bearers meeting on January 16.

Nadda’s three-year term as the party President ends later this month.

