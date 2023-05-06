INDIA

Residence of Hizbul terrorist’s father searched in Kashmir

Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted searches in the residential premises of Abdul Gani Bhat, father of active terrorist Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Nali, at Chek Desen Yaripora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday.

Farooq Bhat is an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and is wanted in many terror related cases.

“The searches were conducted after Designated Special Judge Under NIA ACT, Kulgam issued a search warrant in case FIR No. 142/2019 of P/S Yaripora Kulgam,” police said.

The case pertains to the killing of five non-local labourers at Katrosa Kulgam in 2019.

The SIU is investigating the case and has been conducting searches and investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice, said the police

