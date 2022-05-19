The Resident Doctors Association at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) called off its strike on Thursday, a few hours after it announced withdrawal from all routine and emergency services.

“Considering the patient care in mind and assurance given by competent authority, we are resuming all the services with immediate effect. Although, if no necessary action is taken and culprits are not arrested, we will be compelled to resume our protest”, said the RDA of the college in a statement.

As per the discussion with higher authority, an institutional FIR has been registered with stringent action assured against all culprits under suitable sections. There will be increase number of bouncers for each high risk and vulnerable area. Besides, existing Quick Response Team will be strengthened with immediate effect and strict implementation of One patient and One relative protocol in the hospitals, says the statement.

The resident doctors announced withdrawal from all services, routine as well as emergency, on Thursday morning following an incident of intimidation and physical assault with on-duty doctors, including one female doctor, on May 18 night.

“On May 18, resident doctors including one female doctor have been intimidated and assaulted by a patient’s relative. Such brutal attacks and inhuman behaviour with life saviours is not acceptable”, the RDA had said in a letter to Director of the LHMC.

