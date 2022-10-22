SCI-TECHWORLD

‘Resident Evil 4’ game remake released with realistic horror

Japanese video game developer Capcom has released the ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake gameplay trailer that shows off compelling graphics that appear very realistic with horror ramping up.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 will be released on PC and consoles on March 24, 2023. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox X/S.

In the remake, the story revolves around Agent Leon Kennedy who is still on a mission to rescue Ashley Graham, the daughter of the US President, from a Spanish village controlled by a parasite-worshipping cult.

Capcom has underlined that the production team is “re-imagining” portions of the plot, even if RE4’s over-the-shoulder perspective and other aspects are still there (along with modern controls), reports Engadget.

The PlayStation VR2 headset will come with special content for owners. Though this isn’t a huge change from earlier games in the series (which were redesigned from scratch), it’s still very significant.

Because it marked a significant change for the franchise in terms of game mechanisms and plot, RE 4 was well-liked in part because of this.

The update must find a balance between appreciating that sharp turn and acknowledging that gamers’ expectations have changed 17 years later, the report added.

